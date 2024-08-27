Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Diddy Denies Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ Lawsuit, Calls It a Cash Grab

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Diddy is pushing back against Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit, characterizing it as a cash grab disguised as a sex trafficking and RICO conspiracy case. The rap mogul and his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, have filed a motion to dismiss Jones’ second amended complaint in Manhattan Federal Court, challenging each of the claims against Diddy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Diddy alleges that Jones is attempting to secure a quick settlement by leveraging sensational allegations to damage his reputation. Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Jones recently posted a video on X with rapper “Uncle Murda,” in which they mockingly discuss Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy. Jones allegedly demanded payment by Monday, emphasizing his Chicago background and no-nonsense attitude.

Diddy argues that Jones has failed to demonstrate how his “business or property” was harmed under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Jones had claimed his business suffered due to non-payment for services related to Diddy’s 2023 album, “The Love Album: Off The Grid.”

Additionally, Diddy asserts that Jones did not provide sufficient evidence under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, showing he was coerced into a sex act or victimized. Diddy also challenges the validity of Jones’ sexual assault and harassment claims, arguing that Jones has not given adequate details or proof.

Diddy further disputes other claims made by Jones, including premise liability, emotional distress, and breach of oral contract. He argues that Jones failed to prove Diddy’s control over the premises where alleged assaults occurred, did not substantiate emotional distress, and that the breach of oral contract claim is barred by the statute of frauds.

Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, has his own legal troubles. In April, a judge referred Blackburn to a grievance committee for potential violations related to several lawsuits he filed. Blackburn claims that Diddy’s response is a desperate attempt by his new legal team to dismiss the case before facing further legal issues.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Divorce Gets Messier Over Lack of Prenup
Next article
Macron Denies Political Motives in Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s Arrest
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has officially launched its custody business,...

Francis Ngannou: I “Never Left MMA”, Still Open for Boxing Career

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Francis Ngannou says he “never left MMA” and is...

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the...

Victor Osimhen Prefers Chelsea Move to Saudi Arabia as Sterling eye Man United

David Okafor David Okafor -
Victor Osimhen Prefers Chelsea Move Over Saudi Arabia, Raheem...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has officially launched its custody business,...

Francis Ngannou: I “Never Left MMA”, Still Open for Boxing Career

Other Sports 0
Francis Ngannou says he “never left MMA” and is...

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

Other Sports 0
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0