Diddy Denies Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ Lawsuit, Calls It a Cash Grab

Diddy is pushing back against Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit, characterizing it as a cash grab disguised as a sex trafficking and RICO conspiracy case. The rap mogul and his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, have filed a motion to dismiss Jones’ second amended complaint in Manhattan Federal Court, challenging each of the claims against Diddy.

Diddy alleges that Jones is attempting to secure a quick settlement by leveraging sensational allegations to damage his reputation. Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Jones recently posted a video on X with rapper “Uncle Murda,” in which they mockingly discuss Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy. Jones allegedly demanded payment by Monday, emphasizing his Chicago background and no-nonsense attitude.

Diddy argues that Jones has failed to demonstrate how his “business or property” was harmed under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Jones had claimed his business suffered due to non-payment for services related to Diddy’s 2023 album, “The Love Album: Off The Grid.”

Additionally, Diddy asserts that Jones did not provide sufficient evidence under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, showing he was coerced into a sex act or victimized. Diddy also challenges the validity of Jones’ sexual assault and harassment claims, arguing that Jones has not given adequate details or proof.

Diddy further disputes other claims made by Jones, including premise liability, emotional distress, and breach of oral contract. He argues that Jones failed to prove Diddy’s control over the premises where alleged assaults occurred, did not substantiate emotional distress, and that the breach of oral contract claim is barred by the statute of frauds.

Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, has his own legal troubles. In April, a judge referred Blackburn to a grievance committee for potential violations related to several lawsuits he filed. Blackburn claims that Diddy’s response is a desperate attempt by his new legal team to dismiss the case before facing further legal issues.