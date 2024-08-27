Dangote Cement Gboko Commits to Sustainable Infrastructural development of Host communities

The management of Dangote Cement, Gboko Plant has declared that its host communities are critical stakeholders in its business operations and, as such, their developmental needs are given high priority.

Gboko Plant Director, Louis Raj, emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the host communities. He assured that every segment of the host communities would benefit from the social investments being made by the company.

Addressing a recent report alleging neglect of the communities, the management clarified that the cement company has always fulfilled its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments and has maintained a robust, mutually beneficial relationship with community members.

Mr. Raj noted that the company has been diligently implementing the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the host communities and has extended its CSR efforts to include sustainable environmental practices, capacity building, and infrastructural development.

He further stated that the Gboko Cement Plant operates in full compliance with environmental and other government regulations. “It is on record and verifiable that all government agencies responsible for industrial ecological assessment have periodically visited the Gboko Cement Plant and certified that it operates within approved industrial environmental limits. The Federal Ministry of Environment, Benue State Agency of Environment, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), and other oversight agencies can attest to these claims.

“Whenever an incident of ecological concern arises, the company takes prompt action to ensure proper remediation, and, in some cases, provides appropriate compensation to affected community members.”

He explained that the company has actively contributed to alleviating water crises in several communities, even those beyond its immediate host areas. Over the years, the DCP Gboko plant has installed more than 50 hand-pump and motorised water boreholes across various settlements. Of these projects, 17 have been executed in the Mbayion clan, benefiting the immediate host communities of Amua, Tse-Kucha, and the Quarry Community.

Mr. Raj also noted that the company is currently constructing additional motorised water boreholes and is in the process of installing pumps and 30,000-liter capacity steel overhead water tanks for these communities.

“In response to a request from the Tse-Kucha community, the company recently repaired the flow valve at the water earth dam that supplies water for various household uses. Additionally, plans have been finalised for a comprehensive rehabilitation of the earth dam, which was originally constructed and donated to the Tse-Kucha community by the then-Benue Cement Company over 30 years ago.

While these community water projects are underway and nearing completion, the company is currently addressing water supply challenges by providing water to households in Tse-Kucha using tanker trucks positioned at strategic locations within the community.”

The Gboko plant director emphasised that Dangote Cement is committed to environmental sustainability and addressing climate change. He highlighted that the company has implemented a robust climate change policy that aligns its operations with global climate goals. As part of the Group’s environmental sustainability programme, the DCP Gboko Plant has initiated a deliberate decarbonization effort, including extensive tree planting across various community settlements.

“We urge all stakeholders of Dangote Cement, Gboko Plant to collaborate with management to ensure ongoing community engagement and dialogue. This will foster a harmonious and peaceful coexistence and create a conducive business environment for the benefit of all.”