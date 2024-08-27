Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Canada Tightens Rules on Temporary Foreign Workers, Impacting Nigerian Immigrants

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Canada announced new regulations on Monday that will significantly reduce the number of temporary foreign workers admitted to the country. The move is part of a broader effort to address the challenges posed by a surge in immigration, which has led to high population growth and rising unemployment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The new rules include reinstating a ban on temporary foreign worker permits for low-wage jobs in cities with an unemployment rate of 6% or higher. This comes after Canada experienced its highest population growth in over 50 years, pushing its population past 40 million while simultaneously seeing a spike in unemployment to 6.4%.

The Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, emphasized the need for migration rules to align with the current economic conditions and job market. “We won’t hesitate to take additional measures if necessary,” Miller said.

As part of these changes, Canada will cap the number of temporary foreign workers at 65,000 fewer per year, reducing their share of the population from 6.2% to 5%. Previously, the government had increased the number of temporary foreign workers admitted to address labor shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the current economic strain, including pressure on housing and social services, the government has decided to cut back.

The new regulations also include shortening permits for low-wage jobs from two years to one year and reducing the percentage of temporary foreign workers an employer can hire back to 10%, down from the 20% allowed during the pandemic. Agriculture, healthcare, and construction sectors will be exempt from these new rules.

Nigerians, among the significant number of foreign workers in Canada, are expected to be affected by these changes. Many Nigerians have sought opportunities in Canada through the temporary foreign worker program, and the new restrictions could impact their prospects.

The changes will take effect on September 26, with a concurrent cap on international students also announced in January, aimed at curbing what Ottawa viewed as misuse of the student visa system.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG plans equivalent of NYSC training for NCE graduates
Next article
Victor Osimhen Prefers Chelsea Move to Saudi Arabia as Sterling eye Man United
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has officially launched its custody business,...

Francis Ngannou: I “Never Left MMA”, Still Open for Boxing Career

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Francis Ngannou says he “never left MMA” and is...

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the...

Victor Osimhen Prefers Chelsea Move to Saudi Arabia as Sterling eye Man United

David Okafor David Okafor -
Victor Osimhen Prefers Chelsea Move Over Saudi Arabia, Raheem...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has officially launched its custody business,...

Francis Ngannou: I “Never Left MMA”, Still Open for Boxing Career

Other Sports 0
Francis Ngannou says he “never left MMA” and is...

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

Other Sports 0
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0