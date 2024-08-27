Canada Tightens Rules on Temporary Foreign Workers, Impacting Nigerian Immigrants

Canada announced new regulations on Monday that will significantly reduce the number of temporary foreign workers admitted to the country. The move is part of a broader effort to address the challenges posed by a surge in immigration, which has led to high population growth and rising unemployment.

The new rules include reinstating a ban on temporary foreign worker permits for low-wage jobs in cities with an unemployment rate of 6% or higher. This comes after Canada experienced its highest population growth in over 50 years, pushing its population past 40 million while simultaneously seeing a spike in unemployment to 6.4%.

The Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, emphasized the need for migration rules to align with the current economic conditions and job market. “We won’t hesitate to take additional measures if necessary,” Miller said.

As part of these changes, Canada will cap the number of temporary foreign workers at 65,000 fewer per year, reducing their share of the population from 6.2% to 5%. Previously, the government had increased the number of temporary foreign workers admitted to address labor shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the current economic strain, including pressure on housing and social services, the government has decided to cut back.

The new regulations also include shortening permits for low-wage jobs from two years to one year and reducing the percentage of temporary foreign workers an employer can hire back to 10%, down from the 20% allowed during the pandemic. Agriculture, healthcare, and construction sectors will be exempt from these new rules.

Nigerians, among the significant number of foreign workers in Canada, are expected to be affected by these changes. Many Nigerians have sought opportunities in Canada through the temporary foreign worker program, and the new restrictions could impact their prospects.

The changes will take effect on September 26, with a concurrent cap on international students also announced in January, aimed at curbing what Ottawa viewed as misuse of the student visa system.