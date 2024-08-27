Menu
BUA Foods Partners with Turkish Firm IMAS to Build Four New Wheat and Flour Mills

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

BUA Foods Plc, a leading food manufacturing company in Nigeria, has signed a partnership agreement with IMAS, a well-known Turkish flour milling equipment manufacturer, to construct four state-of-the-art wheat and flour milling factories. These new facilities will have a combined milling capacity of 3,200 tonnes per day.

This strategic initiative is part of BUA Foods’ ongoing expansion plans following its listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The new factories are expected to enhance BUA Foods’ manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to produce a greater volume of high-quality flour products and contribute to addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony attended by senior executives from both BUA Foods and IMAS. Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Foods Plc, emphasized the company’s commitment to improving food security in Nigeria, stating, “This partnership with IMAS highlights our dedication to increasing our production capacity and maintaining the supply of high-quality flour products. These new factories will not only boost our output but also create additional job opportunities across the country.”

A representative from IMAS expressed satisfaction in contributing to BUA Foods’ growth, adding that their collaboration aims to make affordable and healthy food more accessible to people across Africa.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

