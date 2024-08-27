Menu
Election Views

Amendments Not Enough, Nigeria Needs People’s Constitution – Prof Kila

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Prof. Anthony Kila Calls for New People’s Constitution to Achieve True National Unity

Professor of Strategy and Development, Anthony Kila, has argued that merely amending the current constitution will not lead Nigeria to genuine peace and progress. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Kila criticized the 1999 Constitution, calling it “faulty” and outdated, as it was drafted by the military over 25 years ago.

Kila, who is a member of The Patriots—an influential group led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku—asserted that Nigeria requires a new constitution created by the people. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive overhaul rather than incremental changes. “The current constitution, which starts with ‘We, the people,’ is fundamentally flawed and needs a complete rewrite,” Kila said.

He highlighted that the existing constitution failed to include a referendum and did not address Nigeria’s diverse needs. Kila, who chairs The Patriots’ advocacy committee for this cause, stressed that their proposed new constitution would respect Nigeria’s diversity and avoid imposing uniformity.

Kila clarified that The Patriots’ role is to facilitate broad public engagement in drafting the new constitution, rather than writing it themselves.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

