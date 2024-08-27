$1.7 Trillion Finance Gap: Experts Push for Solutions to Support Female Entrepreneurs In Nigeria

Access to financial and non-financial services has been identified as one of the key barriers for women, with a global study noting that the SME finance gap for female entrepreneurs in developing countries is $1.7 trillion. Women represent the world’s largest and fastest-growing market—one that has been largely overlooked by the incumbent and fintech sectors alike. By overlooking this opportunity, fintechs and other stakeholders are leaving trillions on the table. Accelerating the financial power of all women by championing the female economy and unlocking its full value has been a driving force for many advocates.

Themed “Shaping Economies through Gender-Intelligent Fintech,” a recent hackathon revealed innovative fintech solutions aimed at advancing women’s financial inclusion and empowerment. In a world where financial inclusion remains a significant challenge, this initiative provides a platform to tackle challenges that are not just theoretical but real-world issues that women face daily.

The hackathon, now in its fifth year, attracted over 200 applications from fintechs worldwide. Fifteen finalists were selected to compete, developing tech-based solutions to expand women business owners’ access to finance, provide non-financial services for business growth, support wealth-building, and address climate change adaptation.

Pilou, a women-focused platform offering personalized financial education and investment tools for women in Latin America, emerged as the winner, claiming the title of Female Economy FinTech of the Year 2024. DREX, an Ecuadorian renewable energy financing platform linking women-owned businesses with women-owned solar farms, secured second place. Futa, which supports small businesses in Francophone Africa by leveraging payroll data to provide employee financing, took third place.

One of the event’s leaders highlighted the significance of the hackathon: “We received a record number of entries this year. After careful consideration, we narrowed the field to 15 exceptional finalists who competed throughout early August, fine-tuning their solutions to facilitate women’s financial inclusion. Closing the financing gap for women-owned businesses requires action across the entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are privileged to bring together key actors from across the world to share innovative strategies that work to close that gap.”

Another judge for the hackathon emphasized the importance of women’s financial inclusion: “It’s not just a matter of equality—it’s a powerful catalyst for economic growth and societal progress. We’re committed to playing our part in unlocking the full potential of the female economy.”

The finalists received mentoring from industry leaders and participated in peer learning clinics, pitching their ideas to executives from global financial institutions. The hackathon organizers noted the growing impact of the initiative: “Not only are we raising awareness within the fintech ecosystem, but we are also witnessing fintechs becoming increasingly gender-intelligent.”

By focusing on women’s financial inclusion, the hackathon addresses a critical gap in the global economy. Women often face barriers to accessing financial services, which can hinder their ability to start and grow businesses, invest in their futures, and adapt to changing environmental conditions. The solutions developed through this hackathon have the potential to break down these barriers, providing women with the tools they need to succeed.

This year’s event underscores ongoing efforts to address the gender gap in financial services and harness the potential of the female economy, estimated to be worth trillions of dollars.