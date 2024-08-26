UPTH Resident Doctors Join Nationwide Seven-Day Warning Strike

Resident doctors at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) have joined the seven-day warning strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Dr. Dumbari Mbooh, President of the UPTH Chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors, confirmed to Channels Television on Monday that the strike action is in solidarity with their colleague, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola, who was kidnapped eight months ago in Kaduna.

stated that the UPTH doctors were notified following the decision by NARD’s National Executive Council to proceed with the strike.

Dr. Mbooh urged the Federal Government to enhance security measures and address other pressing issues across the country. He warned that if Dr. Popoola is not released by the end of the seven-day warning strike, UPTH doctors are prepared to escalate to a full-scale strike.

A visit to various wards and departments in UPTH showed limited activity, with only a few doctors attending to the small number of patients present.

NARD President Dr. Dele Abdullahi announced the strike following an emergency virtual meeting of the National Executive Council on Sunday, August 25, 2024, emphasizing that the strike would be total, with no emergency services provided during this period.