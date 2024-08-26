Menu
Troops neutralise 1 terrorist , recover weapons in Kaduna

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of I Division Nigerian Army have neutralised one terrorist and also recovered four AK-47 magazines in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations of I Division Nigerian Army , Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya on Monday.

”Troops while on clearance operations in the general areas of Sabon Birni, Dogon Dawa, Maidaro, Ngede Alpha and Rafin Kaji on Aug. 25, made contact with elements of terrorists.

“In the fire fight that ensued, our troop troop overpowered and neutralised one of the terrorists while others fled with suspected gunshot injuries,” the army said..

Yahaya said that four AK-47 magazines (three fully loaded with total quantity 60 x 7.62mm Special ammunition and one empty magazine), a PKT belt with 86 rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles (one of which was destroyed), a Techno mobile phone, a Baofeng Handheld Radio, and an Airtel recharge card worth N5,000 were recovered.

He said the General Officer Commanding(GOC), I Division and Commander of ”Operation WHIRL PUNCH” Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso commended the troops for the successful operation.

He also charged them to redouble their efforts as well as make life unbearable for all terrorists, insurgents and their collaborators in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

He commended the good people of Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Jigawa States for their continuous cooperation.

He also urged them to always make good use of the division’s Toll Free Line “0800 002 0204” to communicate actionable intelligence and information that will further assist the Division and other security agencies to project offensive operations against the criminal elements.(www.naija247news.com).

