Tinubu Appoints New Heads for NIA and DSS

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mohammed Mohammed as the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Adeola Ajayi as the head of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale announced on Monday that these appointments come after the resignations of Ahmed Rufai from the NIA and Yusuf Bichi from the DSS. Despite retaining both Bichi and Rufai in June 2023, following a mass dismissal of service chiefs and security heads, Tinubu has now opted for new leadership.

Mohammed, a 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, brings extensive experience to his role as the new NIA boss, having joined the agency in 1995 and served in various capacities, including leading the Nigerian mission in Libya. His diplomatic career also spans assignments in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and within the State House, Abuja.

Ajayi, the newly appointed DSS Director-General, has a long-standing history with the DSS, advancing to the rank of Assistant Director-General. He has held key positions as State Director in several states, including Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.

President Tinubu has tasked the new appointees with the responsibility of revitalizing the NIA and DSS to improve national security. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with other agencies and alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). Tinubu also expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Directors-General for their service and wished them success in their future endeavors.