State Police Is long Overdue, Says Aiyedatiwa

Ondo Governor Calls for Establishment of State Police Across Nigeria

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has called for the creation of state police in all Nigerian states, emphasizing it as a crucial step to address the country’s security challenges. Speaking at the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in Lagos, Aiyedatiwa argued that the centralized policing structure is inadequate in dealing with modern security threats.

While delivering a lecture at a breakout session titled, “Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Leadership Series: Is State Police a Solution to National Insecurity?”, Aiyedatiwa expressed strong support for state police, asserting that localized security forces are better equipped to tackle issues specific to their regions. He also assured attendees that the South West Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, has become a permanent fixture in Ondo State and will receive funding to enhance its operations.

Aiyedatiwa highlighted the limitations of the centralized police system, stating, “It has failed to shield us from the marauders who strike fear into the hearts of our citizens.” He pointed to the success of Amotekun, initiated under former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as a testament to the effectiveness of state-level security initiatives. The Amotekun Corps has achieved significant milestones in combating terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, forging strong community ties in the process.

The governor called on other states to adopt similar localized security frameworks, laying the groundwork for the eventual establishment of state police nationwide. He commended the Nigerian Bar Association for organizing the session, which he believes is pivotal in driving conversations around Nigeria’s security future.