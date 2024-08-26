Sokoto Police Deny Knowledge of Mass Abduction in Sabon Birni Following Emir’s Murder

The Sokoto State Police Command has denied knowledge of the reported abduction of over 150 people in the Sabon Birni area, which allegedly occurred shortly after the murder of Sarkin Gobir Gatawa, Isa Muhammad Bawa.

Professor Bello Bada of Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto had earlier claimed in an interview with Radio France International (RFI) Hausa that these kidnappings took place between the Emir’s killing and the previous Friday, attributing the surge in banditry to various factors. He noted that while attacks on prominent leaders are not new, this is the first instance of an Emir being killed so brutally.

However, Sokoto State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Ahmed Rufai, stated in a telephone interview that the police have no information on the abductions, as no such cases have been reported. He acknowledged the ongoing security threats in the Sabon Birni area and other parts of the Sokoto East Senatorial District, noting that the climate of fear may be preventing residents from reporting incidents to the authorities.