Geopolitics

Snowden Criticizes Arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Citing Human Rights Concerns

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov threatens basic human rights, specifically the rights to free speech and association, according to former CIA and NSA contractor Edward Snowden. The whistleblower expressed his dismay at the arrest, criticizing French President Emmanuel Macron for the decision.

Durov, a Russian tech entrepreneur who also holds citizenship in France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was reportedly detained shortly after landing at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday. He is expected to appear before a judge on Sunday evening. Media reports suggest that French authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Durov, citing insufficient moderation on Telegram, which has allegedly allowed the platform to be used by criminals.

Snowden reacted on social media, calling Durov’s arrest “an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association.” He added, “I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications,” emphasizing that this move “lowers not only France but the world.”

Snowden, who fled the U.S. in 2013 after leaking documents exposing the NSA’s illegal mass surveillance of American citizens, found himself stranded in Moscow when his passport was revoked. Russia granted him asylum and later citizenship.

In July, Pavel Durov announced that Telegram’s monthly active users had reached 950 million.

