Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Rumble CEO Leaves Europe Following Arrest of Telegram’s Pavel Durov

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Chris Pavlovski, the founder and CEO of Rumble, a video-sharing platform known as a YouTube alternative that claims to be “immune to cancel culture,” announced he has left Europe after the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“I’ve just safely departed from Europe,” Pavlovski, a Canadian national, wrote on X on Sunday, August 25. He accused France of “threatening Rumble” and stated that the arrest of Durov had “crossed a red line.”

In November 2022, Rumble blocked access to French users, claiming that the French government had demanded the removal of “certain Russian news sources,” a move Rumble vowed to challenge legally. Pavlovski also alleged in May that Russia had blocked Rumble for refusing to comply with its censorship demands.

“We are currently fighting in the courts of France, and we hope for Pavel Durov’s immediate release,” Pavlovski added. He did not specify which country he had left or reveal his current location. Rumble has not responded to requests for comment.

Rumble, based in Florida and Ontario, is recognized for its lenient content moderation policies compared to larger platforms like Meta and Google, making it popular among conservative audiences.

Durov, a Russian-born citizen of France, was arrested on August 24 by French authorities at Paris–Le Bourget Airport. His arrest was reportedly based on a warrant issued by France’s judicial police as part of a preliminary investigation. Reports suggest that the investigation focuses on Telegram’s alleged failure to cooperate with law enforcement and its lack of moderation regarding crimes on its platform, including child sexual abuse, drug trafficking, fraud, and terrorism.

In response, Telegram stated that it complies with European Union laws and maintains that its moderation is “within industry standards and constantly improving.” The company emphasized that Durov “has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.” Telegram highlighted that nearly a billion users rely on its platform for vital information and argued that it is “absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for the misuse of that platform.”

French authorities have not yet issued a public statement regarding Durov’s arrest but are expected to do so on Monday, August 26.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Resident doctors begin 7-days nationwide strike
Next article
FG empowers 200 poultry, 500 cassava farmers in Edo
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Board for Technical Education...

NiMet forecasts three days of rain in FCT, other states starting Tuesday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP,...

Don Jazzy dragged heavily online for allegedly donating N4 million to Bobrisky

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Education 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Board for Technical Education...

NiMet forecasts three days of rain in FCT, other states starting Tuesday

Environment 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024

Economy 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0