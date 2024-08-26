Rumble CEO Leaves Europe Following Arrest of Telegram’s Pavel Durov

Chris Pavlovski, the founder and CEO of Rumble, a video-sharing platform known as a YouTube alternative that claims to be “immune to cancel culture,” announced he has left Europe after the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

“I’ve just safely departed from Europe,” Pavlovski, a Canadian national, wrote on X on Sunday, August 25. He accused France of “threatening Rumble” and stated that the arrest of Durov had “crossed a red line.”

In November 2022, Rumble blocked access to French users, claiming that the French government had demanded the removal of “certain Russian news sources,” a move Rumble vowed to challenge legally. Pavlovski also alleged in May that Russia had blocked Rumble for refusing to comply with its censorship demands.

“We are currently fighting in the courts of France, and we hope for Pavel Durov’s immediate release,” Pavlovski added. He did not specify which country he had left or reveal his current location. Rumble has not responded to requests for comment.

Rumble, based in Florida and Ontario, is recognized for its lenient content moderation policies compared to larger platforms like Meta and Google, making it popular among conservative audiences.

Durov, a Russian-born citizen of France, was arrested on August 24 by French authorities at Paris–Le Bourget Airport. His arrest was reportedly based on a warrant issued by France’s judicial police as part of a preliminary investigation. Reports suggest that the investigation focuses on Telegram’s alleged failure to cooperate with law enforcement and its lack of moderation regarding crimes on its platform, including child sexual abuse, drug trafficking, fraud, and terrorism.

In response, Telegram stated that it complies with European Union laws and maintains that its moderation is “within industry standards and constantly improving.” The company emphasized that Durov “has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.” Telegram highlighted that nearly a billion users rely on its platform for vital information and argued that it is “absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for the misuse of that platform.”

French authorities have not yet issued a public statement regarding Durov’s arrest but are expected to do so on Monday, August 26.