Remo Stars crash out of CAF Champions League in first preliminary round

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne were eliminated from the 2024/2025 African Champions League on Sunday after a first preliminary round defeat to Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat. The Nigerian club, who were the runners-up in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), lost 2-3 on aggregate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Remo Stars suffered a 0-2 loss at the Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat. Despite winning the first leg 2-1 on August 18 in Ikenne, Remo Stars couldn’t withstand the second-leg pressure from AS FAR Rabat.

The Moroccan side secured their victory with two second-half goals. Joel Beya, who had scored in the first leg, opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, and a penalty kick converted by El Amine Zouhzouh with 12 minutes remaining sealed the win.

This defeat means two of Nigeria’s representatives in continental club competitions have exited in the first round. On Saturday, El-Kanemi Warriors Football Club of Maiduguri were knocked out of the African Confederation Cup with a similar 2-3 aggregate loss.

Nigeria now has only one club left in each of the two continental competitions. Enyimba International FC of Aba advanced directly to the second preliminary round of the African Confederation Cup after receiving a bye in the opening round, while Rangers International FC of Enugu moved into the second preliminary round of the African Champions League following a 2-1 aggregate win in their opening round.

Previous article
Nigeria Risks Disintegration Like Yugoslavia, Sudan, The Patriots Warn:
Next article
For five years, I was down; now I’m back – Fmr Super Eagles coach Siasia
