Menu
Search
Subscribe
Environment

NiMet forecasts three days of rain in FCT, other states starting Tuesday

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a series of thundery and rainy events across the country from Sunday through Tuesday.

In its weather outlook released on Saturday, NiMet predicts thunderstorms in the northern states of Borno, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe during the morning hours on Sunday.

The agency further anticipates that thunderstorms will extend to most parts of the northern region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The statement reads, “Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain are expected over the entire region. Cloudy skies are expected over southern cities during the morning hours, with intermittent rain expected over most parts of the region later in the day.”

On Monday, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, and Jigawa States, with thunderstorms expected over the northern region later in the day.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms with rain over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, and Kwara States.

It forecasts thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, and Niger States later in the day, with cloudy skies over southern states.

NiMet anticipated intermittent rain over most parts of the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

\It reads, “Later in the day, cloudy skies are anticipated over the entire region. In the North Central region, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Niger and Kwara States during the morning hours.”

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, and Benue States. Intermittent rain is expected over the southern region throughout the day.”

The agency has advised residents to steer clear of flood-prone areas, warning of a significant risk of urban flooding in major cities due to expected heavy rainfall. Additionally, strong winds may accompany the rain in areas where thunderstorms are anticipated.

The public is encouraged to follow safety guidelines provided by relevant authorities and to stay informed through NiMet’s weather updates, which are available on its website.

Furthermore, the agency recommended that airline operators obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet to ensure effective operational planning. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024
Next article
Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Board for Technical Education...

Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP,...

Don Jazzy dragged heavily online for allegedly donating N4 million to Bobrisky

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh,...

Nigerian Economy Grows Over 3% in Q2, Fails to Alleviate Poverty as Millions Struggle Amid Rising Cost of Livelihood

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Economic Growth Fails to ABUJA, Aug 26 -...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Education 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Board for Technical Education...

Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024

Economy 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP,...

Don Jazzy dragged heavily online for allegedly donating N4 million to Bobrisky

Lifestyle News 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0