Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigerian Economy Grows Over 3% in Q2, Fails to Alleviate Poverty as Millions Struggle Amid Rising Cost of Livelihood

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Economic Growth Fails to
ABUJA, Aug 26 – Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024, driven by increased crude oil production and the performance of the services sector, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. This growth outpaced the 2.51% recorded in the same quarter last year and the 2.98% seen in the first quarter of 2024. However, the economic expansion remains far below the 6% growth target set by President Bola Tinubu upon taking office in Africa’s most populous nation last year.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite these gains, millions of Nigerians are languishing under the weight of rising living costs, as inflation rapidly erodes the purchasing power of the recent minimum wage increase to $40 per month for civil servants. The situation has sparked widespread discontent, with many struggling to make ends meet in the face of skyrocketing prices for basic goods and services.

Tinubu’s economic reforms, aimed at reviving the sluggish economy, have included slashing subsidies and devaluing the naira. While these measures were intended to boost economic output, they have instead fueled inflation, leading to a series of cost-of-living protests across the country. In response, the Central Bank of Nigeria has raised interest rates four times this year, further straining the financial situation for ordinary Nigerians.

The NBS report highlighted that the services sector grew by 3.79% year-on-year in the second quarter, contributing a substantial 58.76% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Meanwhile, the oil sector, which is crucial for government revenue and foreign-exchange reserves, expanded by 10.15%, and agricultural output saw a modest increase of 1.41%. Industrial output also rose by 3.53%.

Nigeria’s average daily oil production reached 1.41 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the second quarter, up from 1.22 mbpd in the same quarter of 2023. However, the growth in oil production has not translated into significant economic relief for the general population.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 3.1% in 2024, but this modest growth offers little solace to the millions of Nigerians struggling with the rising cost of living. The country’s economic challenges, compounded by high inflation and a depreciating currency, continue to undermine the well-being of its citizens, leaving many to question whether the government’s reforms will ultimately benefit the people or deepen the existing hardships.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Bans Students Less Than 18 Years From Writing NECO, WAEC
Next article
Don Jazzy dragged heavily online for allegedly donating N4 million to Bobrisky
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Board for Technical Education...

NiMet forecasts three days of rain in FCT, other states starting Tuesday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP,...

Don Jazzy dragged heavily online for allegedly donating N4 million to Bobrisky

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Education 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Board for Technical Education...

NiMet forecasts three days of rain in FCT, other states starting Tuesday

Environment 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024

Economy 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0