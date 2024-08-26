Nigerian Economy Grows Over 3% in Q2, Fails to Alleviate Poverty as Millions Struggle Amid Rising Cost of Livelihood

Economic Growth Fails to

ABUJA, Aug 26 – Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024, driven by increased crude oil production and the performance of the services sector, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. This growth outpaced the 2.51% recorded in the same quarter last year and the 2.98% seen in the first quarter of 2024. However, the economic expansion remains far below the 6% growth target set by President Bola Tinubu upon taking office in Africa’s most populous nation last year.

Despite these gains, millions of Nigerians are languishing under the weight of rising living costs, as inflation rapidly erodes the purchasing power of the recent minimum wage increase to $40 per month for civil servants. The situation has sparked widespread discontent, with many struggling to make ends meet in the face of skyrocketing prices for basic goods and services.

Tinubu’s economic reforms, aimed at reviving the sluggish economy, have included slashing subsidies and devaluing the naira. While these measures were intended to boost economic output, they have instead fueled inflation, leading to a series of cost-of-living protests across the country. In response, the Central Bank of Nigeria has raised interest rates four times this year, further straining the financial situation for ordinary Nigerians.

The NBS report highlighted that the services sector grew by 3.79% year-on-year in the second quarter, contributing a substantial 58.76% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Meanwhile, the oil sector, which is crucial for government revenue and foreign-exchange reserves, expanded by 10.15%, and agricultural output saw a modest increase of 1.41%. Industrial output also rose by 3.53%.

Nigeria’s average daily oil production reached 1.41 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the second quarter, up from 1.22 mbpd in the same quarter of 2023. However, the growth in oil production has not translated into significant economic relief for the general population.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 3.1% in 2024, but this modest growth offers little solace to the millions of Nigerians struggling with the rising cost of living. The country’s economic challenges, compounded by high inflation and a depreciating currency, continue to undermine the well-being of its citizens, leaving many to question whether the government’s reforms will ultimately benefit the people or deepen the existing hardships.