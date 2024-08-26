Nigerian Bourse dips further by 1.16% amidst profit taking

August 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market dipped further week to day as Dangote Cement and other 33 stocks shed weight.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 1.16% and 0.01% to settle at 95,973.45 and N55.129 trillion from 97,100.31 and N55.132 respectively.

An aggregate of 5.64 billion units of shares were traded in 41,993 deals, valued at N33 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 43 stocks gained against 34 stocks that declined in their share prices WoW.

TOP 10 GAINERS

RT BRISCOE led other gainers in the course of last week with 59.41% growth, closing at N2.71 from the previous close of N1.70.

TANTALIZER, OANDO, DEAPCAP and UCAP grew their share prices by 54.55%, 33.47%, 30.23% and 26.60% respectively.

Others among the top 10 gainers include: Sovereign Trust Insurance 12.00%, TRANSCORP 11.63%, Cornerstone Insurance 10.48%, SFSREIT 10.00% and SKY AVAIATION 10.10% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

CUTIX led other price decliners, shedding 37.37% of its share price to close at N3.10 from the previous close of N4.95.

Dangote Cement, THE INITIATES, THOMASWYAT and BETAGLASS shed 9.78%, 9.71%, 9.43% and 6.67% respectively.

Other price decliners include: UPDCREIT (7.07%), OMATEK (7.04%), Transcorp Hotel (6.25%), International Breweries (5.49%) and May & Baker (5.41%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).