Nigeria Risks Disintegration Like Yugoslavia, Sudan, The Patriots Warn:

A group of elder statesmen known as The Patriots, led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku, met with President Bola Tinubu to advocate for a new, people-focused Constitution. The Patriots made two principal demands: first, the introduction of an Executive Bill by the President to the National Assembly calling for the convening of a National Constituent Assembly; and second, that this Assembly be given the mandate to draft a new Constitution.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chief Anyaoku emphasized that the proposed Constituent Assembly should be composed of individuals elected on a non-party basis, representing each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This Assembly would be responsible for drafting a new Constitution that aligns with Nigeria’s pluralistic nature. The Patriots warned that failure to address the country’s diversity through a true federal Constitution could lead to disintegration, citing historical examples such as Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia, and Sudan.

Anyaoku underscored the urgency of these constitutional reforms, noting that countries like India and Canada have maintained unity by effectively managing their pluralism through federal structures. He also called for a national referendum to allow Nigerians to directly vote on the proposed Constitution, as current laws do not provide for such a referendum.

While acknowledging the costs associated with setting up a Constituent Assembly, Anyaoku argued that the expenses are justified given Nigeria’s challenges with national unity, insecurity, poverty, and hunger. He stressed that a new, appropriate governance system is crucial for the country’s stability and future prosperity.