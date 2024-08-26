Nigeria Police Condemn Attack by Shi’ite Group in Abuja; Two Officers Killed

The Nigeria Police Force has strongly condemned what it termed an unprovoked attack by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), commonly referred to as the Shi’ite group, against police personnel in Abuja on Sunday.

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed in a statement on Monday that the attack occurred at a police checkpoint near Wuse Junction. The assailants, armed with machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, launched violent attacks on the officers, resulting in the immediate death of two policemen and leaving three others unconscious and currently hospitalized. Additionally, three police patrol vehicles were set on fire during the assault.

Following the directive of Inspector-General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the police have arrested 97 suspects and recovered several weapons used in the attack. The IGP has pledged to bring all those involved to justice, emphasizing the force’s commitment to maintaining law and order and preventing anarchy.

“The unprovoked killings of police officers in the line of duty are highly outrageous and unacceptable as those who murdered these policemen have murdered peace,” Adejobi stated. He added that the Nigeria Police Force is committed to fully investigating the incident to prevent future violence against police officers.

The IGP extended his condolences to the families of the fallen officers and wished a swift recovery for those injured. The police also called on the public to support their efforts to maintain law and order amid extremist threats and violent crimes across the country.