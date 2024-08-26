Menu
News Analysis

Nigeria Begins LNG Shipments to Japan and China on Delivered Ex-Ship Basis

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has started shipping Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Japan and China using the Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) method. According to a statement released on Monday by Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL’s spokesman, the company’s first DES LNG cargo was delivered to Futtsu, Japan, on June 27, 2024, by the 174,000m³ LNG vessel, Grazyna Gesicka. This milestone was achieved through the collaboration of NNPC LNG Ltd and NNPC Shipping Ltd, two of NNPCL’s Downstream subsidiaries.

Following the successful delivery to Japan, NNPCL has expanded its operations to China, delivering its first LNG cargo on a DES basis to the Asian country. Soneye explained that the DES system is an international commercial term requiring the seller to take responsibility for shipping and insuring the products until they reach the designated port. This method demands more expertise and efficiency compared to the Free on Board (FOB) system.

NNPCL has been involved in LNG trading since 2021, with its first LNG cargo sale occurring in November of that year. Since then, the company has traded over 20 cargoes into European and Asian markets using the FOB method. Looking ahead, NNPCL plans to deliver at least two more LNG cargoes to the Asian market on a DES basis by November, with additional orders expected before the year’s end.

Dapo Segun, NNPCL’s Executive Vice President of Downstream, noted that the DES system is more financially rewarding and enables NNPCL to gain a foothold in the downstream segment of the LNG sector.

This positions the company to capture more market share while building internal capacity and enhancing global brand recognition.

Panos Gliatis, Managing Director of NNPC Shipping, added that NNPC Shipping aims to develop a shipping portfolio, including owned vessels, to provide greater flexibility to its sister company and other clients.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
