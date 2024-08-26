Menu
Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

By: Chukwu Azochukwu

Date:

August 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) said Nigeria has finally been admitted into the World Skills International (WSI).

The Head, Media Unit of NBTE, Mrs Fatima Abubakar, said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

Abubakar said this was contained in a letter dated 20th August, 2024 and signed by Mr David Hoey, the CEO of the WSI Secretariat, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The letter confirmed Nigeria’s admission into the membership of the world body with representation by the NBTE.

She also said a membership certificate had equally been issued jointly signed by WSI President and CEO.

Abubakar explained that the membership of the WSI was a great opportunity for Nigeria to participate in World Skills Competitions.

It also offers Nigeria the chance to benefit from training, mentorship, and scholarships in the development of skills.

“The journey started over 10 years ago and we just achieved this great feat. World Skills Nigeria has now been realized,”she said.

The Media Head quoted the NBTE’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje as expressing appreciation for the support received from the Minister being elated for the development.

Bugaje commended the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and the Nigerian team led by Mrs Yemisi Akinrinade, who diligently worked towards the achievement.

She said Nigerian youths now have an opportunity to shine on the world stage using innovations in skills development as a tool to bring accolades to the nation.

The executive secretary called on governments and the private sector to support the programmes of world skills Nigeria.

Bugaje also called on them to encourage the youths to make skills their first career choice and to turn around. (www.naija247news.com).

