North East

Niger State Government Lifts Mining Ban with New Conditions

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Niger State Government has conditionally lifted its ban on mining activities, a year after Governor Umaru Bago initially imposed the restriction. Acting Governor Yakubu Garba announced the suspension at the Government House in Minna, stating that mining companies must now comply with specific requirements to operate in the state.

Mining companies are required to register with the State Ministry of Mineral Resources for profiling, a measure aimed at curbing insecurity and minimizing revenue losses. The profiling will help the state government monitor mining activities, enforce regulations, and prevent illegal mining operations.

In addition to lifting the ban, the acting governor inaugurated a task force to combat illegal mining across the state. This task force, consisting of members from relevant government bodies, security agencies, and community leaders, is tasked with identifying illegal miners, eradicating child labor at mining sites, and verifying the mineral titles held by licensed operators.

Data from the mining cadastre office indicates that 578 mineral titles have been issued to operators in Niger State, with 369 of these licenses, or approximately 81.46%, granted for gold mining.

The local government areas of Shiroro, Munya, and Rafi, known for their significant gold deposits, have also been hotspots for banditry.

The state government initially imposed the ban due to concerns that mining activities were contributing to the banditry in these regions.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

