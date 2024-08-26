Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Kidnap kingpin killed, two arrested during medical students rescue

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, has said that a notorious kidnap kingpin was killed, and two abductors were arrested during an operation to rescue the 20 abducted medical students.

Speaking while handing over the students to their Vice Chancellors in Abuja on Sunday, Egbetokun added that the arrested suspects were in custody.

Recalls that the 20 medical students were on Aug. 15 abducted in Benue while on transit to Enugu by the criminal gang.

Egbetokun said the students, five other passengers and two other victims who were already in the captivity of the kidnappers were on Aug. 22 rescued following successful operation by the Nigeria Police.

He said the successful rescue of the 27 individuals was achieved without the payment of any ransom.

“I am pleased to inform you that the kingpin of this notorious gang was neutralised during an exchange of fire with our operatives.

“Two other members of the gang were arrested, with their weapons recovered.

“These individuals are currently in our custody where they are providing valuable information that will help in dismantling their criminal network and prevent future occurrences of such abductions,” he said.

He said the rescue operation was painstakingly difficult and complex, requiring not only deployment of massive resources, but also physical courage, meticulous planning and coordination.

“In this regard, I must extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) whose support was instrumental in this operation.

“I must place on record, the personal commitment of the NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, to the success of the operation that led to the successful rescue of the victims.

“I also wish to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of other security agencies who partnered with us, as well as the local vigilantes who played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the mission,” he said.

The I-G said the successful recue of the victims was a demonstration of what could be achieved through teamwork for a common goal.

In their remarks, the Vice Chancellors of the two universities commended the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for the successful rescue of the students unhurt and without payment of ransom.

Prof Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos said the university management had concluded plans to work on the trauma associated with kidnap in the lives of the students. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cross River Govt Records 1 Case of Mpox
Next article
NDLEA intercepts N2.2bn codeine bottles at Lagos port
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Snowden Criticizes Arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Citing Human Rights Concerns

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov...

Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine No Longer Relevant, Says Russia

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A short while ago, a spokesman for the Russian...

Bank Customers want Standard Policy for Dormant Account

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customers of various banks have called...

SEC urges investors to secure dividends through enhanced e-portal

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Snowden Criticizes Arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Citing Human Rights Concerns

Geopolitics 0
The detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov...

Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine No Longer Relevant, Says Russia

Geopolitics 0
A short while ago, a spokesman for the Russian...

Bank Customers want Standard Policy for Dormant Account

Financials 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customers of various banks have called...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Snowden Criticizes Arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Citing Human Rights...

By Naija247news - 0