For five years, I was down; now I’m back – Fmr Super Eagles coach Siasia

Former Super Eagles Coach Siasia: “After Five Years of Struggle, I’m Back”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Super Eagles player and coach Samson Siasia has expressed his renewed commitment to his passion for coaching following the end of a five-year ban imposed by FIFA over a match-fixing allegation. Initially a lifetime ban, the penalty was reduced to five years by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in 2019.

Speaking at an event in Abuja organized by friends and parents of the Siaone Soccer Academy, Siasia reflected on his challenging journey. He described the ban as a shocking and devastating experience, particularly because he was unaware of the investigation and was denied the opportunity to defend himself. Siasia stated, “I was prevented from fully practicing my only profession, the game of football. But I thank God that the night is over, the day is here at last, and I am free again to practice my profession with my usual honesty and sincerity of character.”

Throughout the ordeal, Siasia maintained his integrity, emphasizing his commitment to avoiding bribery, corruption, and any form of unethical behavior. He spent the past five years focused on reflection and continuous learning, preparing himself to return to football with renewed vigor.

“I am back more resolved, more determined, more committed, and unbowed,” he said. “For five years, I was down, but I am certainly not out because it is not over.”

Siasia expressed deep gratitude to his family, supporters, and the sports journalists who stood by him during his challenging times. He also thanked the committee of friends and parents of the Siaone Soccer Academy for organizing the event in his honor.