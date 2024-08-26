Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

FG empowers 200 poultry, 500 cassava farmers in Edo

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Monday empowered 200 poultry farmers with day-old chicks and 500 cassava farmers with cassava cuttings in Edo.

Speaking at the event in Benin, Dr Samuel Owoicho, the Edo Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, said the initiative would enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Owoicho said: “We gather to celebrate a significant milestone in our collective efforts potentiated by President Bola Tinubu.

“This is courtesy of the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Services, in collaboration with SANCT International Nigeria Limited.”

He said the initiative aligned with the ministry’s mission to promote sustainable agricultural development, improve food security and better livelihood of smallholder farmers.

He also said the initiative would enhance farmers’ knowledge and skills in modern farming practices, improve productivity, increase income and economic empowerment.

“It will promote sustainable agricultural practices, strengthen the agricultural value chain, ensure food security and reduce poverty, and promote economic growth,” he stated.

He urged the farmers to actively participate in the training, adopt new technologies and practice knowledge gained.

“Share knowledge with fellow farmers, join farmer organisations and cooperatives, and take advantage of government support services and together, we can transform agriculture in the state,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Martha Mogudadu, a poultry farmer in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, lauded the gesture.

“I got 25 chicks, two 50kg bags of poultry feed, and multivitamins. They also promised to give us cash to support the raising of the birds.

“The prices of poultry feeds and chicks have gone up in the country, so this gesture is commendable and will go a long way to boost our small farming businesses,” she said.

Mr Autthur Aiya, a cassava farmer from Orhionmwon Local Government Area, said the initiative would encourage more people to embrace farming.

“Giving farmers free inputs and training will encourage more people to plant and raise livestock, even at a micro level.

“So, I thank the Federal Government for this move and urge the government to do more,” Aiya said. NAN

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rumble CEO Leaves Europe Following Arrest of Telegram’s Pavel Durov
Next article
FG Bans Students Less Than 18 Years From Writing NECO, WAEC
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Board for Technical Education...

NiMet forecasts three days of rain in FCT, other states starting Tuesday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP,...

Don Jazzy dragged heavily online for allegedly donating N4 million to Bobrisky

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Education 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Board for Technical Education...

NiMet forecasts three days of rain in FCT, other states starting Tuesday

Environment 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.19% in Q2 2024

Economy 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria admitted into World Skills Int’l- NBTE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0