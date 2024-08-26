FG Bans Students Less Than 18 Years From Writing NECO, WAEC

August 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has officially barred individuals under the age of 18 from participating in the National Examinations Council (NECO) and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ program.

Prof. Mamman explained that the government has instructed WAEC, which conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and NECO, which oversees the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), to enforce the 18-year age requirement for exam candidates. He emphasized that this directive is not a new policy but a reaffirmation of existing regulations.

The Minister further clarified that the age limit for candidates taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), remains set at 18 years.

He stated, “It is 18 years, during our meeting with JAMB in July, we agreed to allow this year as a grace period for parents. This means that JAMB will admit students below 18 years old this year, but starting next year, the age requirement of 18 will be strictly enforced for university admissions in Nigeria.”

Prof. Mamman also pointed out that this policy aligns with the typical educational trajectory. He noted, “If you calculate the standard duration for a child’s education—from early child care through primary school, junior secondary school, and senior secondary school—you’ll find that students typically reach 17 and a half years old by the time they are ready for university admission.”. (www.naija247news.com).