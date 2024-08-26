Federal Government Postpones Meeting with ASUU to Prevent Strike

The Federal Government has postponed its scheduled meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which was supposed to take place today. ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, confirmed the postponement, which had been announced by the Minister of Education last Friday. No specific reason was provided for the delay, but the meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 28.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to prevent a nationwide strike threatened by ASUU last week. The union has expressed frustration over the Federal Government’s failure to honor the 2009 renegotiated agreement, which includes demands related to welfare, funding for universities, and curbing the proliferation of new universities.

The decision to issue a strike notice was made during ASUU’s national executive council meeting at the University of Ibadan the previous weekend. The rescheduled meeting aims to address these concerns and avert further disruption in the academic calendar of public universities.