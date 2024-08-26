DSS Director General Bichi Resigns

Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), has resigned. The announcement was made in a statement released on Monday by Ajuri Ngelale, the media aide to President Bola Tinubu.

Ngelale also confirmed the appointment of new Directors-General for both the DSS and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). The former DG of the NIA, Ahmed Abubakar, had previously submitted his resignation to the President on Saturday.

Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi has been appointed as the new Director-General of the DSS, succeeding Bichi, while Mohammed Mohammed will replace Abubakar as the Director-General of the NIA.

Bichi had a distinguished career in the DSS, rising through the ranks to reach the top position. He served in various roles, including State Director of Security (SDS) in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, and Abia States. Additionally, he held director positions in all the National Headquarters Directorates, such as Security Enforcement, Operations, Intelligence, Inspectorate, Administration and Finance, National Assembly Liaison, and the State Services Academy in Lagos, a key training institution of the DSS.

Bichi was appointed as the Director-General of the DSS by former President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2018.