Don Jazzy dragged heavily online for allegedly donating N4 million to Bobrisky

August 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has sparked a wave of outrage online after reports surfaced that he allegedly donated N4 million to Bobrisky, while he was in prison.

The outrage erupted after Bobrisky recently revealed the names of male celebrities who had financially supported him, claiming they collectively donated a whopping sum of N30.6 million.

Among the donors, Don Jazzy’s name surfaced, with reports suggesting he contributed N4 million to the total.

Fans and followers of the Mavin Records boss have taken to social media, particularly Instagram, to express their anger and disappointment over the alleged donation.

Many have questioned his decision to support a controversial figure like Bobrisky.(www.naija247news.com).