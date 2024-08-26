Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Cross River Govt Records 1 Case of Mpox

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Cross River Government has confirmed one case of Mpox in Okoshe community in Obudu Local Government Area.

The confirmation is coming a few days after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) reported a case in the state.

The Mpox case was initially denied by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk.

However, Ayuk, while addressing newsmen in Calabar on Sunday, said that the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja confirmed the presence of Mpox in one patient in Obudu.

He explained that the ministry of health was alerted to a possible case of Mpox or chickenpox on Aug.19 by an Ebonyi Epidemiologist.

”The patient, a female resident of Okoshe village in Obudu, sought medical care at the Federal Medical Centre in Abakaliki.

“Her test sample was sent to the National Reference Laboratory, and the result, which returned on Saturday, Aug. 24, confirmed Mpox and ruled out chickenpox,”Ayuk said.

The commissioner said that the state government was working to prevent a possible outbreak in the area.

“While we are still investigating the patient’s travel history, the state government is taking immediate action to contain any possible spread in Obudu,” he assured.

The commissioner said the ministry had ordered for immediate activation of the Mpox Emergency Operation Center to strengthen the response.

He said Dr Ekpo Ekpo, Special Adviser to Gov. Bassey Otu on Health, has been appointed as Incident Manager.

He also directed the Obudu LGA response team to collaborate with the state health team to mitigate efforts immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), reports that the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River appealed to the state government to enhance surveillance measures, citing the state’s vulnerability to such outbreak.

NAN reports that the NCDC on Friday announced that the country has recorded a total of 40 confirmed cases of mpox out of 830 suspected cases.The NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, made this announcement at the Joint NCDC/World Health Organisation National Mpox briefing with stakeholders and partners in Abuja.

The WHO Nigeria Country Office disclosed that Nigeria would be receiving doses of the mpox vaccine through a donation from the United States Government.

Idris noted that an Emergency Operations Centre and an Incident Management System have been established since mpox was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The NCDC said the cases recorded are Bayelsa, Cross River, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo and Ebonyi,

The centre saus some states have also been put on high alert including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano, Rivers, Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom, Adamawa, and Taraba.

The centre said that the National Mpox Technical Working Group (TWG), is coordinating Mpox response activities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops neutralise 1 terrorist , recover weapons in Kaduna
Next article
Kidnap kingpin killed, two arrested during medical students rescue
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Snowden Criticizes Arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Citing Human Rights Concerns

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov...

Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine No Longer Relevant, Says Russia

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A short while ago, a spokesman for the Russian...

Bank Customers want Standard Policy for Dormant Account

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customers of various banks have called...

SEC urges investors to secure dividends through enhanced e-portal

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Snowden Criticizes Arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Citing Human Rights Concerns

Geopolitics 0
The detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov...

Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine No Longer Relevant, Says Russia

Geopolitics 0
A short while ago, a spokesman for the Russian...

Bank Customers want Standard Policy for Dormant Account

Financials 0
August 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customers of various banks have called...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Snowden Criticizes Arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Citing Human Rights...

By Naija247news - 0