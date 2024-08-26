Menu
Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine No Longer Relevant, Says Russia

By: By Naija247news

Date:

A short while ago, a spokesman for the Russian government stated that there are currently no ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the “topic of negotiations with Ukraine has pretty much lost its relevance.”

Peskov’s comments come amidst escalating tensions between the two countries. He highlighted that Russia is responding to Ukraine’s recent incursion into the Kursk region, indicating that the situation remains volatile.

The lack of negotiations suggests a further hardening of positions on both sides, with no immediate resolution in sight. The international community continues to watch the situation closely, concerned about the potential for increased conflict.​⬤

