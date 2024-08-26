Borno Finance Commissioner Ahmed Ali Ahmed Found Dead in Maiduguri Home

Borno State Commissioner of Finance, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, passed away on Monday at his residence on Damboa Road in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to sources, Ahmed’s room door had to be forced open after it was noticed that he had not woken up at his usual time, raising concerns about his wellbeing. The Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, confirmed Ahmed’s death in an official statement.

He also announced that Ahmed’s burial would take place at his residence on Monday evening in accordance with Islamic rites.

Ahmed had been sworn in as Commissioner on August 10, 2024. Prior to his appointment, he served as the State Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank in Maiduguri.

Since Governor Babagana Zulum began his second term in May 2023, two commissioners and a special adviser have passed away.