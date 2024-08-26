Actress Adanma Luke apologises over Junior Pope’s death

August 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actress and producer Adanma Luke has issued a public apology following a tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of actor John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, and four others.

Luke in a video posted on her Instagram page on Monday, Luke expressed deep remorse and revealed that she has been struggling with severe depression since the incident, which occurred in April.

Adanma also disclosed that her mental health has deteriorated, leaving her unable to work or seek job opportunities.

She pleaded for prayers, stating, “I’m gradually losing my life.”

The actress continues to grapple with the emotional toll of the accident as she navigates public criticism and her personal grief.

She said” “I’m just here to say that I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Nigerians. I’m sorry I took away your loved ones from-what people are saying.

“I’m very sad. Inasmuch as I try to be strong, I don’t see myself strong. I’m so sad that this had to happen on my set. I’m sad that they had to work for me at that particular time. I’m not God. It has been destined to happen, it is meant to happen, but why me?.

“I never liked the internet drama, but this whole thing put me out there. A lot of people have been dragging me; some have been calling me, ‘Ada, don’t talk. Let this die; don’t talk’. But I go through a lot.”

She added,” She added, “I did not even know what depression was until this incident happened. I’m gradually losing my life. I’m regretting a lot of things. I don’t even know how to call people for jobs.

“People are even saying I went on vacation, I’m here for business. I’ve been indoors doing nothing and yet still catering to the families that lost their loved ones. Where do you people expect me to get all the money from? I need to work.

“I go through so much. I’m trying to heal, but it’s not coming back. We all loved JP, and we all loved the other people who also lost their lives, my crew members.

“My friends want me to get my sanity back, but I’m not seeing myself doing all that. I believe that if anything happens to me now, everybody will rest. I didn’t do it on purpose. God, why me? Please, Nigerians, I’m sorry. You don’t know what I’m going through.”(www.naija247news.com).