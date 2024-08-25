Menu
Why I went public with bribe offer to write against Dangote refinery — Hundeyin

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Hundeyin Exposes Bribe Attempt to Slander Dangote Refinery

Investigative journalist David Hundeyin has publicly revealed an attempted bribe to tarnish the reputation of Dangote Refinery. In a series of posts on X, Hundeyin shared how an international NGO, Dialogue Earth (formerly China Dialogue Trust), offered him N800,000 (about $500) to write a negative article about the refinery, under the guise of addressing environmental concerns.

Hundeyin, who debated whether to disclose the offer publicly, decided to go ahead to expose what he described as an effort by external actors to undermine Nigeria’s progress and maintain energy poverty in the region. He emphasized the need for public awareness and integrity in journalism, noting that such bribes are a tactic to preserve the status quo of energy challenges despite Africa’s substantial resources.

The journalist’s revelation has sparked discussions on the ethics of journalism and foreign influence on Africa’s energy sector.

Hundeyin stressed that while he does not expect government action, his aim is to inform the public about these covert efforts to influence and hinder national interests.

