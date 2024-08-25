Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Vietnam-Bound Businessman Arrested at Lagos Airport Excretes 68 Wraps of Cocaine

By: By Naija247news

Date:

A businessman en route to Vietnam, Ibeanusi Nosike, has excreted 68 wraps of cocaine following his arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Sunday, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed that Nosike was apprehended while attempting to board an early morning flight from Lagos to Abuja.

“Ibeanusi Solomon Nosike, a businessman based in Onitsha, Anambra State, excreted 68 wraps of cocaine after being placed under a 12-day excretion observation by NDLEA operatives following his arrest at the local wing of the MMIA Ikeja, Lagos,” Babafemi stated.

The 36-year-old was arrested on the morning of Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the old domestic terminal of Lagos airport. He was preparing to catch the first flight out of Lagos to Abuja, where he was scheduled to connect with a Qatar Airways flight to Vietnam from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, later that day.

According to Babafemi, Nosike had been under surveillance since his arrival in Lagos from Onitsha on August 7.

“The suspect, who was under NDLEA surveillance based on intelligence, arrived in Lagos from his base in Onitsha, Anambra State, the previous day, August 7, and checked into a hotel where he swallowed the 68 wraps of cocaine before heading to the airport for a 6:30 am flight the following morning,” Babafemi explained.

After his arrest, Nosike was placed under observation, where he excreted the cocaine pellets weighing 1.282 kilograms over 12 days.

In a related incident, the NDLEA also arrested another Vietnam-bound businessman, Paul Mbadugha, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on August 8 after he tested positive for ingesting cocaine. Mbadugha subsequently excreted 88 wraps of cocaine, weighing 1.710 kilograms.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
It’s Sad No Woman Emerged NBA President In 30 Years – Appeal Court President
Next article
Defence Minister Donates ₦20 Million to Jigawa Flood Victims
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to Parma 2-1

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the...

“He Will Score” – Ancelotti on Mbappe’s Slow La Liga Start

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Mbappe Fails to Score Again for Real Madrid Despite...

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on Target as Liverpool Defeat Brentford in Slot’s First Premier League Home Win

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Slot Secures Victory in First Premier League Home Game...

Ukraine is losing the plot in Africa

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Mali Cuts Ties with Ukraine After Rebel Support Scandal On...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to Parma 2-1

Other Sports 0
WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the...

“He Will Score” – Ancelotti on Mbappe’s Slow La Liga Start

Other Sports 0
Mbappe Fails to Score Again for Real Madrid Despite...

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on Target as Liverpool Defeat Brentford in Slot’s First Premier League Home Win

Other Sports 0
Slot Secures Victory in First Premier League Home Game...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to...

Emman Tochi - 0