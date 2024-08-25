Vietnam-Bound Businessman Arrested at Lagos Airport Excretes 68 Wraps of Cocaine

A businessman en route to Vietnam, Ibeanusi Nosike, has excreted 68 wraps of cocaine following his arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

In a statement released on Sunday, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed that Nosike was apprehended while attempting to board an early morning flight from Lagos to Abuja.

“Ibeanusi Solomon Nosike, a businessman based in Onitsha, Anambra State, excreted 68 wraps of cocaine after being placed under a 12-day excretion observation by NDLEA operatives following his arrest at the local wing of the MMIA Ikeja, Lagos,” Babafemi stated.

The 36-year-old was arrested on the morning of Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the old domestic terminal of Lagos airport. He was preparing to catch the first flight out of Lagos to Abuja, where he was scheduled to connect with a Qatar Airways flight to Vietnam from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, later that day.

According to Babafemi, Nosike had been under surveillance since his arrival in Lagos from Onitsha on August 7.

“The suspect, who was under NDLEA surveillance based on intelligence, arrived in Lagos from his base in Onitsha, Anambra State, the previous day, August 7, and checked into a hotel where he swallowed the 68 wraps of cocaine before heading to the airport for a 6:30 am flight the following morning,” Babafemi explained.

After his arrest, Nosike was placed under observation, where he excreted the cocaine pellets weighing 1.282 kilograms over 12 days.

In a related incident, the NDLEA also arrested another Vietnam-bound businessman, Paul Mbadugha, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on August 8 after he tested positive for ingesting cocaine. Mbadugha subsequently excreted 88 wraps of cocaine, weighing 1.710 kilograms.