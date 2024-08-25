Menu
USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to Parma 2-1

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

WHAT HAPPENED?
AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the Serie A season with a 2-1 loss to Parma on Saturday. Despite a second-half goal from U.S. captain Christian Pulisic, last season’s runners-up couldn’t avoid defeat. Midfielder Yunus Musah called for defensive improvements but remains optimistic about Milan’s prospects, believing the team will rebound.

WHAT MUSAH SAID
In a post-match interview, Musah acknowledged the need for quick adjustments, stating, “We were dangerous in attack like we know how to be. As we saw, we have to make corrections in defense. This is a collective effort we have to make. I have a lot of faith in this side, there are loose ends to tie up. We will do better in the future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE
After finishing 19 points behind champions Inter last season, Milan aimed​⬤

