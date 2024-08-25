The Biden administration is reportedly skeptical of Ukraine’s strategy in the Kursk Region and concerned about a potential escalation with Moscow, according to the Washington Post. Kiev’s largest incursion into internationally-recognized Russian territory began on August 6, with Ukrainian forces continuing to occupy several settlements despite the Russian Defense Ministry claiming to have halted the advance.

Ukraine aims to establish a “buffer zone” within Russian territory, using the land as leverage for future peace talks. However, Moscow has rejected negotiations, citing alleged Ukrainian attacks on civilians.

US officials, while providing military aid such as $125 million worth of supplies, including ammunition and missiles, are uncertain about Ukraine’s long-term objectives. The Pentagon has inquired about what Ukraine needs for a successful offensive but has not yet made definitive decisions. Reports indicate that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered significant losses, including over 5,000 soldiers and extensive heavy equipment.

Washington is still assessing how Ukraine’s actions align with broader strategic goals and is frustrated by a lack of transparency from Kiev regarding its plans. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has criticized the level of aid to Ukraine, suggesting it has depleted US stockpiles and pledging to halt further support if elected.

Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has suggested that the US could end Kiev’s offensive easily but has chosen not to, indicating complex and strained relations between the allies.