Underage Nigerian students will no longer be allowed to sit for WAEC and NECO exams

Nigeria’s Education Minister Announces New Age Limits for Secondary School Exams

Nigeria’s Education Minister, Tahir Mamman, has announced that underage candidates will no longer be permitted to sit for secondary school leaving examinations. This directive applies to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) organized by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

In a statement on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Mamman emphasized that the Federal Government has instructed WAEC and NECO to enforce an age limit of 18 years for eligibility in these examinations. This policy aims to ensure that only candidates who have reached the appropriate age and educational level are allowed to sit for the exams.

Mamman also reaffirmed that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will maintain the 18-year age requirement. “This year, JAMB will accept candidates below this age as a transitional measure, but from next year, the age requirement will be strictly enforced,” Mamman said.

The minister clarified that this is not a new policy but a reinforcement of existing regulations. He explained that the educational pathway typically culminates in readiness for university admission by age 18, following the completion of early childhood education, primary school, junior secondary school, and senior secondary school.

“NECO and WAEC will henceforth ensure that only candidates who have completed the requisite number of years at each educational level are permitted to take their exams,” Mamman added. He outlined that early childhood education should last for five years, primary school for six years, junior secondary school for three years, and senior secondary school for another three years, aligning with the age of 18 for university admission.