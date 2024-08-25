Ukraine is losing the plot in Africa

Mali Cuts Ties with Ukraine After Rebel Support Scandal

On August 5, the Malian government severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine following revelations that Kyiv had assisted Malian rebels with crucial intelligence. This support led to a deadly assault on Russian Wagner Group mercenaries and Malian soldiers, marking Wagner’s most significant defeat since its entry into the Sahel conflict in 2021.

The rebels, who took responsibility for the deaths of at least 84 mercenaries and 47 soldiers over three days of fighting in late July, were reportedly aided by Ukrainian military intelligence. On July 29, Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR), stated that the rebels received “all the information they needed” for their operation against Russian forces.

Yusov’s comments sparked outrage in Mali. Despite Ukraine’s attempts to deny involvement, the Malian government, alongside its ally Niger, expressed “deep shock” and swiftly ended relations with Kyiv.

This diplomatic rift comes as Ukraine struggles to gain global support amid its ongoing war with Russia, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. Despite significant casualties and displacement caused by the conflict, Ukraine has managed to hold off Russian advances, recently even launching operations within Russia’s borders.

Given the historical context of Africa’s experiences with Cold War rivalries, including past interventions that led to significant suffering, many African states are wary of geopolitical conflicts involving external powers. This wariness has been compounded by Ukraine’s actions in Mali and Sudan, where it was also reported to be supporting the Sudanese military against Wagner-allied forces.

In response to the backlash, Ukraine is now engaging in a charm offensive across Africa. The country has established nine new embassies and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning a visit to the continent. However, the effectiveness of these efforts in mending relations remains to be seen. Ukraine faces a crucial decision: it must either respect the sovereignty of all nations, address its actions in Mali, and rebuild trust, or risk being viewed as a belligerent state, undermining its efforts to gain global support.