Two Police Officers Killed, Three Injured in Clash with Shiite Group in Abuja

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Two police officers were killed, and three others were left unconscious following a violent clash between the Nigeria Police Force and members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, in the Wuse area of Abuja on Sunday.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, describing the attack as unprovoked. The group allegedly destroyed three police patrol vehicles during the confrontation.

According to Adeh, the IMN members attacked the police officers at a checkpoint near Wuse Junction, wielding machetes, knives, and improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene).

“The FCT police command wishes to confirm an unprovoked attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shiite’ group, on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at Wuse Junction. Two police officers were killed, three others are unconscious in the hospital, and three police patrol vehicles were set ablaze,” the statement read.

Reacting to the incident, FCT Police Commissioner Benneth Igweh condemned the attack and confirmed that several arrests had been made. He pledged to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

The situation is currently under control, with normalcy restored to the area. The FCT Police Command will provide further updates to the public as the investigation progresses.

Madueke's Hat-Trick Powers Chelsea to First Premier League Win of the Season Against Wolves
Telegram Chief Pavel Durov To Appear In Court Amid Allegations of Criminal Activity
The Editor, Naija247news

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

