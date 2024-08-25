Menu
Trump Campaign Criticizes Kamala Harris for Failing to Condemn Anti-Semitism in DNC Speech

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has criticized Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for not addressing anti-Semitism during her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday.

In her speech, Harris highlighted efforts by her and President Joe Biden to end Israel’s offensive on Gaza and ensure Palestinian rights, but the Trump campaign pointed out that she failed to mention the rise of anti-Semitism, which has reportedly surged on college campuses. The campaign accused Harris of ignoring the issue to cater to her far-left base.

Recent protests by pro-Palestine activists have targeted US politicians and disrupted events, including a significant demonstration outside the DNC in Chicago, where protesters called for reduced US military aid to Israel.

In her address, Harris pledged support for NATO allies and Israel’s right to self-defense, condemning the October 7 attack by Hamas, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and 250 hostages. The subsequent Israeli airstrikes and ground offensive in Gaza have caused significant casualties and damage, with over 40,000 Palestinians killed and more than 93,000 wounded, according to Palestinian health authorities.

