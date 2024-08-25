Menu
Election Views

Tinubu rules: This is no time for a new Constitution, but…

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

President Tinubu Prioritizes Economic Reform Before Constitutional Review

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale shared President Bola Tinubu’s stance on constitutional reform following a meeting with The Patriots, a group led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, at the State House in Abuja.

Ngelale conveyed that President Tinubu is currently focused on economic reform, which he considers his top priority. He indicated that once these reforms are in place, Tinubu will consider other matters, including the possibility of a constitutional review as suggested by The Patriots.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Commonwealth Secretary-General, had proposed to President Tinubu the initiation of an Executive Bill to the National Assembly. This bill would advocate for two key measures: the establishment of a National Constituent Assembly to draft a new People’s Democratic Constitution, and a national plebiscite to ratify the draft.

Anyaoku suggested that the Constituent Assembly should consist of directly elected representatives from each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), assisted by constitutional lawyers from each geopolitical zone. He emphasized that the assembly’s deliberations should consider previous constitutions and recommendations from national conferences.

In response, President Tinubu expressed deep respect for The Patriots and acknowledged their significant role in national discourse. He assured them that he values their input and recognizes the ongoing need for constitutional reforms.

Tinubu emphasized that while he acknowledges the importance of constitutional measures, his immediate focus remains on addressing economic challenges. He noted that once these reforms are underway, he will turn his attention to constitutional review, aiming to balance Nigeria’s diversity with effective governance.

The President underscored the necessity of creating a stable and prosperous Nigeria, referencing examples from other pluralistic nations like Canada and India that have managed their diversity through constitutional means. He committed to reviewing the proposed reforms and ensuring that any measures taken will contribute to the unity and progress

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

