Telegram Chief Pavel Durov To Appear In Court Amid Allegations of Criminal Activity

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested in Paris Amid Allegations of Criminal Activity on the Platform

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested at a Paris airport on Saturday night and is set to appear in court on Sunday, following charges related to his popular messaging app. Durov, a 39-year-old Franco-Russian billionaire, was detained at Le Bourget airport after arriving from Baku, Azerbaijan, with plans to dine in the French capital.

The arrest stems from an investigation by France’s Office for the Prevention of Violence Against Minors (OFMIN), which has accused Durov of multiple offenses, including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and the promotion of terrorism. The investigation focuses on Durov’s alleged failure to curb criminal activities on Telegram, a platform known for its strong stance on privacy and encryption.

An investigating magistrate will decide later today whether to extend Durov’s 24-hour detention, potentially leading to charges or his release.

Russia has expressed outrage over the arrest, accusing France of “refusing to cooperate” and demanding consular access to Durov, who holds both Russian and French citizenship. Russia’s embassy in Paris and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova have both criticized France’s handling of the situation.

The arrest has sparked international attention, with prominent figures like Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voicing support for Durov. Musk posted the hashtag #FreePavel on social media, while Kennedy emphasized the importance of protecting free speech.

Telegram, based in Dubai, has long marketed itself as an alternative to US-owned platforms, emphasizing user privacy and refusing to disclose user information. However, the app has faced criticism for allowing the spread of illegal content, including false information, neo-Nazi propaganda, and terrorist material.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Durov’s case highlights the ongoing tensions between digital privacy, free speech, and the responsibilities of tech platforms to moderate content.