Security is everybody’s business, Nigerians must report any threat – Maj. Gen. Shuab Bashir, Musa

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff Urges Public to Support Security Efforts

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa emphasized that security is a shared responsibility and urged Nigerians to provide crucial information to support security operations. Musa made these remarks on Saturday in Abuja during the 48th Annual National Conference of the Muslim Elders Association of Nigeria, which focused on “Making Living Worthwhile For All: Islamic Solutions to Economic and Security Challenges.”

Represented by Maj. Gen. Shuab Bashir, Musa stressed that collaboration with relevant agencies is vital for addressing the nation’s economic and security issues. He called on citizens to actively participate in security efforts and share useful information with authorities.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Uba Alkali, representing the Police Commissioner in the FCT, reinforced the need for collective effort in maintaining security, urging the public to cooperate with the police for the benefit of all.