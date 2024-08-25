Ekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia’s Safe Internet League and a Civic Chamber member, claims that the US ordered the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov under its sanctions framework. Mizulina, writing on Telegram, expressed little surprise at Durov’s detention at a Paris airport, citing charges related to fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, and terrorism.

She suggested that Durov’s arrest is part of a broader US sanctions policy targeting Telegram and its blockchain platform, TON, in which Russian firms have invested. Mizulina argued that the US is behind the arrest, seeing Telegram as a threat due to its vast user base and information distribution capabilities. She criticized the decision of Telegram’s owners to engage with the West, reflecting a warning from President Vladimir Putin.

Durov, who holds citizenship in the UAE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, France, and Russia, is being monitored by Moscow’s embassy in Paris, though no official request for assistance has been made.