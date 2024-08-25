Over 22,500 Nigerians Found with Fake Degrees from Benin and Togo

The Nigerian government has revealed that more than 22,500 citizens hold fraudulent degrees from unaccredited universities in Benin Republic and Togo, obtained between 2019 and 2023. This disclosure was made by Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, at a press conference marking his first year in office on Friday in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Prof. Mamman stated that over 21,600 of these certificates were issued by unaccredited institutions in Benin Republic, while approximately 1,105 were from similar institutions in Togo. He noted that the figures might be higher due to individuals avoiding mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participation and other data collection opportunities.

The minister criticized the practice of using these fake certificates to secure employment in both government and private sectors, while genuine graduates struggle to find job opportunities. He revealed that many individuals with these certificates never physically attended the institutions in question.

To address the issue, the Minister confirmed that a circular is being prepared by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to identify and prosecute individuals with fraudulent certificates. Private sector employers are also urged to verify the authenticity of foreign certificates issued between 2019 and 2023.

Prof. Mamman also reported that around four million out-of-school children have been reintegrated into classrooms through various government programs, primarily led by the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children. The target is to continue this effort and reintegrate three to four million children annually, aiming for significant progress by the end of the administration.