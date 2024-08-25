Menu
Other Sports

Osimhen’s £500,000-a-Week Wage Demands Threatens Chelsea Move

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Osimhen’s wage demands might derail Chelsea move
Chelsea looking to reduce their wage bill
PSG and Arsenal remain interested in the striker

Victor Osimhen’s transfer from Napoli to Chelsea this summer faces a potential setback due to his high wage demands. Reportedly, Osimhen is seeking £500,000 per week, a figure that would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. Chelsea, looking to cut their wage bill, might not meet these demands.

The Blues have been negotiating with Napoli but haven’t agreed to the striker’s €130 million release clause. PSG and Arsenal are also interested in Osimhen, who has reportedly requested a transfer from Napoli.

Chelsea are exploring alternatives, including Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, in case the move for Osimhen falls through.

“Journalist Adejuwon Soyinka Released, DSS Seize Passport”
Ukraine is losing the plot in Africa
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

