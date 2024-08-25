Osimhen’s £500,000-a-Week Wage Demands Threatens Chelsea Move

Osimhen’s wage demands might derail Chelsea move

Victor Osimhen’s transfer from Napoli to Chelsea this summer faces a potential setback due to his high wage demands. Reportedly, Osimhen is seeking £500,000 per week, a figure that would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. Chelsea, looking to cut their wage bill, might not meet these demands.

The Blues have been negotiating with Napoli but haven’t agreed to the striker’s €130 million release clause. PSG and Arsenal are also interested in Osimhen, who has reportedly requested a transfer from Napoli.

Chelsea are exploring alternatives, including Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, in case the move for Osimhen falls through.