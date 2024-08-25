Nollywood Actress Sharon Okpamen Dies After Childbirth Complications

Nollywood actress and producer Sharon Okpamen has passed away, nearly a month after giving birth to her second child. The news was confirmed by Jackreece Daniel on Facebook, who reported that Okpamen was in a coma following childbirth and unfortunately did not recover.

The Great Edos platform also confirmed the tragic news on Facebook, expressing sorrow over her death. They described it as a significant loss for Nollywood and the Edo entertainment community.

On July 31, Okpamen had joyfully announced the arrival of her second child, naming her Osarhuese, on her Facebook page. She shared her gratitude, saying, “To God be the glory. Osarhuese is here.”

Despite the happy announcement, Okpamen experienced severe complications and fell into a coma shortly after giving birth, leading to her untimely death.

Chief Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), stated that Okpamen was not a member of the guild.

Sharon Okpamen, originally from Edo, was known for her work as a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. Her passing is deeply felt within the industry and among her fans.