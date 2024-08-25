Nigeria’s Weekly Stock Market Review: Key Gainers and Losers

The Nigerian stock market witnessed a mix of significant gains and losses during the trading week ending on August 23, 2024. Below are the key highlights of the week’s top-performing and underperforming stocks:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Top Gainers:

RT Briscoe led the market with an impressive surge of 59.4%, as its share price jumped from ₦1.70 on August 16 to ₦2.71 on August 23.

Tantalizer followed closely with a 54.5% gain, pushing its stock price up from ₦0.44 to ₦0.68.

Oando recorded a 33.5% increase, with shares rising from ₦35.85 to ₦47.85.

Deap Capital also experienced a notable rise, with its stock climbing by 30.2% from ₦0.43 to ₦0.56.

United Capital (UCAP) saw a 26.6% increase, as its stock price went from ₦15.60 to ₦19.75.

Top Losers:

Cutix suffered the steepest decline, dropping by 37.4%, with its shares falling from ₦4.95 to ₦3.10.

Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) saw a 10% decrease, as its stock price declined from ₦591.10 to ₦532.00.

TIP faced a 9.8% loss, with its price dropping from ₦2.25 to ₦2.03.

Thomas Wyatt declined by 9.7%, as shares decreased from ₦1.75 to ₦1.58.

Beta Glass also saw a decline of 9.4%, with its stock falling from ₦53.00 to ₦48.00.

Other Noteworthy Movements:

Sovereign Insurance (SOVRENINS) experienced a 12% gain, moving from ₦0.50 to ₦0.56.

Transcorp advanced by 11.6%, with its share price increasing from ₦10.75 to ₦12.00.

Cornerstone Insurance saw a 10.5% rise, as its stock price went from ₦2.10 to ₦2.32.

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust (SFSREIT) gained 10%, climbing from ₦111.50 to ₦123.00.

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SKYAVN) rose by 10%, with shares moving from ₦24.00 to ₦26.40.

Meanwhile, UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDCREIT) fell by 7.1%, Omatek Ventures decreased by 7.0%, Transcorp Hotels declined by 6.3%, International Breweries dropped by 5.5%, and May & Baker saw a 5.4% decline, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in these stocks.

This week’s trading activities underscored the market’s volatility, with investors showing varied responses to different sectors and stocks, resulting in both substantial gains and notable losses across the board.