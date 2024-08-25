“Nigeria’s Fiscal Deficit Rises to N824.8 Billion in April 2024, Driven by 0.55% Drop in Oil Revenue”

This week’s economic analysis provides an in-depth look at the Federal Government’s fiscal performance, focusing on its earnings and expenditures compared to the 2024 budget projections. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest monthly economic report, the Federal Government’s fiscal deficit increased to N824.8 billion in April 2024, up from N823.9 billion in March 2024, marking a 0.11% month-on-month rise and placing the deficit nearly N60 billion above the budgeted figure.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The widening deficit is largely due to a decrease in government revenue from oil receipts during the period, coupled with an increase in overall expenditure. Provisional data shows that the Federal Government’s retained revenue stood at N419.91 billion, a 0.55% decline from March 2024, and significantly below the monthly benchmark by 74.29%. On the expenditure side, total outlays reached N1.24 trillion, which, despite being 0.12% lower than the previous month, still fell 48.10% short of the projected spending of N2.39 trillion. This reduction in spending is primarily attributed to a decrease in capital outlay. Recurrent expenditure accounted for 84.5% of total spending, capital expenditure for 6.3%, and transfer payments for 9.2%.

The 2024 Approved Budget includes total expenditures of N28.78 trillion and a revenue projection of N19.60 trillion, with provisions for Debt Service and Sinking Fund payments of N8.27 trillion, Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure of N8.77 trillion, and Capital Expenditure of N10 trillion. The current fiscal deficit stands at N9.18 trillion, representing approximately 50% of the Federal Government’s expected revenue and 3.88% of the projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

On a positive note, CBN data for Q1 2024 indicates a reduction in the Federal Government’s fiscal deficit to N2.8 trillion, down from N3.3 trillion in Q4 2023 and N4.0 trillion in Q1 2023. This improvement is attributed to better revenue performance and reduced government spending during the quarter. The quarterly report shows that retained revenue increased by 5% quarter-on-quarter and 34% year-on-year, reaching approximately N1.8 trillion in Q1 2024, the highest since Q3 2023, driven by improved oil receipts and exchange rate gains.

Cowry Research notes that the fiscal deficit’s expansion is driven by weak revenue performance and rising expenditures. To enhance revenue performance, the government could increase crude oil production, improve the efficiency of the tax system, and expand the tax base. Additionally, plans to tax 70% of banks’ windfall profits from 2023, resulting from foreign exchange revaluation, could significantly boost the Federal Government’s revenues.