Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

“Nigeria’s Fiscal Deficit Rises to N824.8 Billion in April 2024, Driven by 0.55% Drop in Oil Revenue”

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

This week’s economic analysis provides an in-depth look at the Federal Government’s fiscal performance, focusing on its earnings and expenditures compared to the 2024 budget projections. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest monthly economic report, the Federal Government’s fiscal deficit increased to N824.8 billion in April 2024, up from N823.9 billion in March 2024, marking a 0.11% month-on-month rise and placing the deficit nearly N60 billion above the budgeted figure.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The widening deficit is largely due to a decrease in government revenue from oil receipts during the period, coupled with an increase in overall expenditure. Provisional data shows that the Federal Government’s retained revenue stood at N419.91 billion, a 0.55% decline from March 2024, and significantly below the monthly benchmark by 74.29%. On the expenditure side, total outlays reached N1.24 trillion, which, despite being 0.12% lower than the previous month, still fell 48.10% short of the projected spending of N2.39 trillion. This reduction in spending is primarily attributed to a decrease in capital outlay. Recurrent expenditure accounted for 84.5% of total spending, capital expenditure for 6.3%, and transfer payments for 9.2%.

The 2024 Approved Budget includes total expenditures of N28.78 trillion and a revenue projection of N19.60 trillion, with provisions for Debt Service and Sinking Fund payments of N8.27 trillion, Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure of N8.77 trillion, and Capital Expenditure of N10 trillion. The current fiscal deficit stands at N9.18 trillion, representing approximately 50% of the Federal Government’s expected revenue and 3.88% of the projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

On a positive note, CBN data for Q1 2024 indicates a reduction in the Federal Government’s fiscal deficit to N2.8 trillion, down from N3.3 trillion in Q4 2023 and N4.0 trillion in Q1 2023. This improvement is attributed to better revenue performance and reduced government spending during the quarter. The quarterly report shows that retained revenue increased by 5% quarter-on-quarter and 34% year-on-year, reaching approximately N1.8 trillion in Q1 2024, the highest since Q3 2023, driven by improved oil receipts and exchange rate gains.

Cowry Research notes that the fiscal deficit’s expansion is driven by weak revenue performance and rising expenditures. To enhance revenue performance, the government could increase crude oil production, improve the efficiency of the tax system, and expand the tax base. Additionally, plans to tax 70% of banks’ windfall profits from 2023, resulting from foreign exchange revaluation, could significantly boost the Federal Government’s revenues.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Europe is Directly Involved in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Josep Borrell
Next article
“Nigerian Stock Market Suffers N2.45 Billion Loss as All-Share Index Drops 1.16% Amid Profit-Taking”
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters YouTube Records with Lightning-Fast Million Subscribers

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially entered the YouTube scene, and...

Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Heat Up Cannes with a Yacht Getaway

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves in France, showing off...

European Commission Accused of Sabotaging Russian Oil Flows to Hungary and Slovakia

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused the European...

US Concerns Grow Over Ukraine’s Kursk Offensive Amid Fears of Escalation

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Biden administration is reportedly skeptical of Ukraine’s strategy...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters YouTube Records with Lightning-Fast Million Subscribers

Lifestyle News 0
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially entered the YouTube scene, and...

Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Heat Up Cannes with a Yacht Getaway

Lifestyle News 0
Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves in France, showing off...

European Commission Accused of Sabotaging Russian Oil Flows to Hungary and Slovakia

Geopolitics 0
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused the European...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters YouTube Records with Lightning-Fast Million Subscribers

The Editor, Naija247news - 0